Free COVID-19 tests for SAISD and Edgewood ISD students returning from spring break

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs is partnering with San Antonio-area school districts to provide free COVID-19 testing this weekend before students and staff return to class after spring break.

Students and employees in the San Antonio and Edgewood school districts and their families can be tested at no charge and without proof of insurance.

Edgewood ISD

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts at 402 Lance St., 78237

San Antonio ISD

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Alamo Convocation Center, 110 Tuleta Dr, 78212

Community Labs will resume its weekly testing at all SAISD and Edgewood school campuses beginning Tuesday, March 23.

Click here for other places to get tested for COVID-19 in San Antonio.

Also on KSAT: