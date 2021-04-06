Reagan High School teacher charged with assault at bar in Boerne, NEISD confirms

BOERNE, Texas – A woman arrested for an alleged assault at a Boerne bar over the weekend is a teacher at Reagan High School, officials with North East Independent School District (NEISD) have confirmed to KSAT.

Christy Slavinsky, 48, was arrested Saturday night and is facing two misdemeanor assault charges, according to Kendall County arrest records.

A spokesperson with NEISD said the district was aware of the arrest and that Slavinsky has been placed on administrative leave while the district’s human resources department investigates.

An incident report obtained from Kendall County states that sheriff’s deputies were called to a bar called Drink, Texas just after 9 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an intoxicated woman who had assaulted several people.

Witnesses told deputies that the woman left in a silver pickup truck but then returned and assaulted another person at the bar before taking off again, the report states.

Ad

The deputy interviewed witnesses and was shown video footage of a woman arguing with a bartender about her drink order. The video footage, also sent to KSAT by a witness at the bar, shows the woman, believed to be Slavinsky, walking out of the bar with a beer in her hand. A second video shows the woman attempting to fight with bar patrons on the patio of the bar and getting her shirt ripped off during the scuffle. The shirt was left behind at the bar and the deputy wrote that it had blood and what appeared to be mascara on the sleeves.

A man told the deputy that he was standing on the patio when Slavinsky, whom he did not know, threw a beer bottle at him, causing a cut on his arm.

The man’s girlfriend also said she was assaulted after she yelled at Slavinsky for throwing the bottle. The woman told the deputy that Slavinsky grabbed her by the hair and neck, scratched her and threw her to the ground. She showed the deputy a clump of hair that had been torn from her scalp. The woman also had scratches and cuts on her neck, the report said.

Ad

A third woman told the deputy that Slavinsky approached her in the bar earlier in the evening, was verbally antagonistic then grabbed her by her hair. The woman says she walked away from Slavinsky because she didn’t want to get into a fight.

Witnesses said a fourth person was also assaulted during the altercation on the patio but the woman left the bar before the deputy arrived.

A short time after witnesses said that Slavinsky left the bar with a man in a pickup truck, a Boerne police officer pulled over a truck with a man and Slavinsky inside in the 1400 block of Main Street. Based on the investigation from the deputy at the bar, Slavinsky was taken into custody by the Boerne officer. She was charged with two counts of Assault Bodily Injury.

According to a bio page on the Reagan website, Slavinsky has been a teacher for four years and currently teaches health classes at the high school.

She posted $2,500 bond on Sunday, jail records show.

Ad

Also on KSAT: