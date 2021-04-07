Cooling centers to open in San Antonio on Thursday, Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will open cooling centers on Thursday and Friday to provide relief from high temperatures expected be near 100 degrees, which prompted Metro Health to issue a heat advisory.

The cooling centers will observe COVID-19 precautions, including mandatory face coverings, screening, sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

“We encourage those who do not have a way to stay cool at home to visit these locations during the day,” said City Manager Erik Walsh.

Here is a list of cooling centers and their hours:

Adults over 65, children under four, and people with pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart disease, and those without access to air conditioning are at highest risk on days with high temperatures.

Drinking plenty of water and protecting oneself from the sun are critical precautions. People are encouraged to call and check on their neighbors, friends or family members who may be at high risk and ensure access to heat relief and hydration.

Ad

Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible health effects. Warning signs of heat stroke include: red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea, confusion or acting strangely. If a child exhibits any of these signs, cool the child rapidly with cool water (not an ice bath) and call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car or in the back of a truck, take action immediately. Take note of the car’s description (including a license plate number) and call 911 or 207-SAPD immediately. If regarding a pet, call Animal Care Services at 311. Per city ordinance, both police and animal care officers have the right to break a car’s window if a child or animal is endangered inside a vehicle.

Click here for the latest forecast from KSAT 12, Your Weather Authority.