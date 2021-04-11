WATCH: SA immigrants’ rights advocate groups visit Freeman Coliseum following allegations

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio immigrants’ rights advocate groups are touring the Freeman Coliseum following recent allegations.

The facility is currently being used to house 1,900 migrant children. A news conference is set for 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Sunday and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

The visit comes after Gov. Greg Abbott reported allegations of sexual abuse, understaffing and COVID-related concerns at the facility last week. Democratic state lawmakers also visited the coliseum on Friday.

Those that will be visiting include San Antonio immigrants’ rights advocates and community organizers, including Texas Organizing Project (TOP), SA Stands, and Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC).

Ad

The groups said in a statement that they “condemn Gov. Greg Abbott for playing politics with the lives of unaccompanied minors who have endured traumatic conditions in their journey for refuge, and believe the reunification of all children at the facility with their families must be a top priority of the Biden administration.”

We’ll add more updates to this article as they become available.

Also on KSAT:

What we know about the abuse allegations of migrant children in San Antonio

More than 1,300 migrant children being cared for at Freeman Coliseum

Up to 2,400 migrant children will be temporarily housed at Freeman Coliseum, county leaders say