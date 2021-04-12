How to watch San Antonio mayoral forums on April 13, 14, 15 on KSAT 12

The San Antonio Report, KSAT 12, and Bexar Facts are hosting a three-day mayoral forum with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and challengers Greg Brockhouse and Denise Gutierrez-Homer.

The trio, all on the ballot for the May 1 election, will be answering journalists’ and residents’ questions on separate nights during the on-air broadcast of KSAT 12′s 6 p.m. newscast (at 6:30 p.m.) and then extending online from 7 p.m. for about 30 more minutes.

Here’s how to watch on April 13 (Nirenberg), 14 (Brockhouse) and 15 (Gutierrez-Homer):

The decision to have the candidates appear individually was made by the host organizations after Nirenberg refused several requests to participate in a debate-style event. Brockhouse, the former District 6 councilman who forced Nirenberg into a runoff in 2019, and Gutierrez-Homer, a businesswoman who unsuccessfully sought the District 2 council seat two years ago, had agreed to a debate format.

Early voting for the May 1 election is April 19-27.

San Antonio Report Editor Robert Rivard and KSAT Anchor Steve Spriester will serve as moderators of the 7 p.m. forums, and KSAT Anchor Myra Arthur will join Spriester in the 6:30 p.m. portion.

After the forums, a video examining each of the candidates’ positions will be available to KSAT viewers and San Antonio Report readers.

Where the race stands

If polling or fundraising is an indication, Mayor Ron Nirenberg appears in a strong position to claim his third term at the helm of the city.

More than half (56%) of likely San Antonio voters surveyed said they plan to cast a ballot for Nirenberg, according to the Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report 2021 Q1 poll, released last week. That’s compared to 21% for Brockhouse and 4% for Gutierrez-Homer; nearly 20% remained undecided.

In terms of fundraising, Nirenberg has an advantage over his challengers. Records show that Nirenberg has raised $317,620 and outspent opponents, racking up $197,224 in political expenditures.

Brockhouse has raised $100,755 and spent $68,011, according to his campaign finance report.

In 2019, Brockhouse lost by slightly more than 2 percentage points (2,690 votes) in his runoff challenge of Nirenberg.

While there are 11 other candidates on the ballot, only Brockhouse and Gutierrez-Homer have previous experience as candidates, attracted significant voter support, and are mounting organized campaigns in this race.

In 2019, Gutierrez-Homer called for a recount in the District 2 election after she came in third behind Keith Toney and Jada Andrews-Sullivan, the eventual winner. Gutierrez-Homer trailed the second-place Andrews-Sullivan by 59 votes in the eight-candidate race. A recount, which Gutierrez-Homer paid for, did not change the results.

