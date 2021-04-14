San Antonio’s Public Works Department asks for input to plan Culebra Road

Residents can help shape the planning for Culebra Road by registering for one of three virtual community workshops.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Public Works Department is asking residents to help them make plans for improving Culebra Road.

There will be three virtual community workshops next week. Residents can register for one of the workshops online at www.CulebraRoadWorkshops.org. The workshops will be held via Zoom. The Zoom link will be emailed after registration.

The city aims at making Culebra a safer route for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. The workshops will support the Culebra Road Transportation Study, which will evaluate 13 miles of Culebra Road, from Loop 1604 to I-10, by applying a Vision Zero lens, officials said in a press release.

Vision Zero is an initiative that focuses on reducing serious and fatal injuries in our area.

The study received funding from the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization that is being administered through the Texas Department of Transportation. Culebra Road is the first of four roads that will be studied using this funding, officials said.

The workshops will be held on the following days/times:

WORKSHOP #1 (ENGLISH) via Zoom

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WORKSHOP #2 (ENGLISH) via Zoom

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

WORKSHOP #3 (SPANISH) via Zoom

Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Residents who don’t have internet access can call Linda Vela at (210)349-3273 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays to ask questions or get materials presented at the community workshops.

