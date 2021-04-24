After almost 20 years, Pepsi Blue is returning to store shelves

Pepsi Blue is making a comeback after almost 20 years!

The berry-flavored, blue Pepsi cola first debuted in 2004, and it’s slated to come back to store shelves nationwide on May 3, according to Pepsi.

“That’s right – dust off your 20GB iPod, plug in your flip phone, and re-watch the first season of American Idol as you kick back and twist open a Pepsi Blue,” the company said in a release.

The soda will feature a newly-designed label and will be available in 20 oz. bottles and 16.9 oz/16 oz six-packs and eight-packs, according to Pepsi.

“Just in time for the warming weather, the unique & unmistakable vibrant blue hue of Pepsi Blue returns with a new bottle and packaging design that calls out for safe and responsible summertime activities, from marathon barbecues to afternoons by the pool or binge-watching comfortably in the AC,” the company said in a release.

To learn more about Pepsi Blue, visit its website here.

