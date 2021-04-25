San Antonio family hopes their loved one’s killer comes forward

San Antonio – A San Antonio family is asking the suspect responsible for shooting their loved one while he was riding a bike to come forward.

Jesus Angel Cardenas, 38, was shot and killed while riding along Evergreen Street and Evergreen Court, according to San Antonio Police.

“He was very outgoing and very humble,” said Edward Rios Jr, his brother. “He was willing to give you the shirt off his back. He didn’t have much but he would be willing to make sure you had before him.”

He describes his brother as a hardworking carpenter and landscaper who loved riding his bike.

“He would cruise downtown,” Rios said. “Always go to my mom’s. Any way he could, he would ride his bike. That was his way of traveling and he preferred it that way.”

Rios said his brother wasn’t homeless, but loved to stay with different family members.

Ad

He added his brother did nothing to deserve his final ride on April 12.

“Nobody deserves this,” Rios said. “It doesn’t matter who you are. Nobody deserves to end up in this situation or feel this kind of pain.”