Bexar County breaks early voting record for spring election ahead of Election Day on Saturday

Bexar County broke the record for the most ballots cast during the early voting period of a spring election ahead of Saturday’s City Election.

A total of 101,241 people in San Antonio cast a ballot by the end of Tuesday, the last day of early voting, according to totals from the Election Department.

Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said just more than 26,000 people voted on Tuesday alone.

“We checked the records back 20 years and this is the best early voting ever for a Spring Election,” she said in a Facebook post.

The early voting period began on April 19, and polls were closed only on Sunday. Bexar County voters were able to choose from 37 polling locations during that time.

Brook Hollow Library, Julia Yates Semmes Library and Wonderland of the Americas saw the biggest turnout during early voting, bringing between 7,964 and 5,541 voters total.