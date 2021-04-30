Driver formally charged after crashing truck into back of vehicle on Hwy 281, killing woman

Robert Collett Jr. has been formally charged for intoxication manslaughter following a crash on Nov. 20 on Highway 281 and Brook Hollow.

SAN ANTONIO – A grand jury has indicted a man who authorities say crashed his truck into the back of another vehicle, killing its female driver last fall.

Robert Collett Jr., 38, has been formally charged for intoxication manslaughter, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Police said on Nov. 20, Collett was driving a pickup truck on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 near Thousand Oaks when he crashed into the back of a white 1995 Honda Civic.

Image: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

Sylvia Santoy, 61, was driving the Civic and did not survive, police said. She died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators said Collett was speeding when his truck slammed into the car, crushing it.

Officers at the scene said Collett Jr. appeared to be intoxicated.

This case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 399th District Court.