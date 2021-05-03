NSYNC’s Lance Bass to host summer concert at Texas Ski Ranch with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – NSYNC’s Lance Bass will host a summer concert at Texas Ski Ranch, a multi-acre water sport and adventure park, this August.
The concert will take place on Aug. 14 at the park, located at 6700 IH 35 N in New Braunfels.
According to the park, the “Pop 2000 Tour” will feature performances by platinum-selling POP2K O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.
“This is a show you won’t want to miss,” the park said in an announcement on Facebook.
Recently, Bass has taken to Tiktok to prove to everyone that he can still dance to some hit choreography from the group.
@lance
It’s NationalDanceDay, so I’m gonna need y’all to duet this for #ItsGonnaBeMay Day tomorrow!! #Choreo #RamenNoodles #NSYNC #FYP♬ It's Gonna Be Me - *NSYNC
For more information on the concert, click here or email the park at info@texasskiranch.com.