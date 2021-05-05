New San Antonio restaurant and bar has sweeping views of the entire city

View from The Moon's Daughters bar and restaurant in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Moon’s Daughters is a new restaurant and bar in San Antonio that sits 20 stories up in the Thompson hotel.

There are sweeping views of the city and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with options for indoor and outdoor seating.

Hours for the new Alamo City hot spot are 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Sunday and Monday, and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Reservations for the new bar and eatery are highly encouraged and it appears there are not any reservations available for the next few weeks.

However, walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability.

The Moon’s Daughters is located at 115 Lexington Avenue and is strictly for ages 21 and up, according to the website.

Related: