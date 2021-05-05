Clear icon
Local News

New San Antonio restaurant and bar has sweeping views of the entire city

The Moon’s Daughters is on the 20th floor of the Thompson hotel

Mary Claire Patton
, Digital Journalist

View from The Moon's Daughters bar and restaurant in San Antonio.
View from The Moon's Daughters bar and restaurant in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Moon’s Daughters is a new restaurant and bar in San Antonio that sits 20 stories up in the Thompson hotel.

There are sweeping views of the city and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with options for indoor and outdoor seating.

Hours for the new Alamo City hot spot are 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Sunday and Monday, and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Reservations for the new bar and eatery are highly encouraged and it appears there are not any reservations available for the next few weeks.

However, walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability.

The Moon’s Daughters is located at 115 Lexington Avenue and is strictly for ages 21 and up, according to the website.

