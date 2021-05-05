Sip and savor while you save animals at adults-only Zoo La-La! in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 25th annual, adult-only Zoo La-La fundraiser on May 13.

Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio is a one-night fundraiser that will take place at the zoo and feature more than 40 booths with beer, wine, and a plethora of food options.

San Antonio restaurants like Magnolia Pancake Haus, Chicken n’ Pickle, Boiler House, Elsewhere, Paloma Blanca, and many more will be participating in this year’s fundraiser.

“Zoo La-La! is a fun and unique way for adults to spend an evening among friends at the zoo while partaking in some of the best food and drinks San Antonio has to offer,” said an Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow.

The Spazmatics will also be performing at the event.

“This event also serves as our second-largest fundraiser, which means not only are people enjoying themselves in a safe environment, but they are supporting the zoo,” Morrow said.

Ad

The zoo is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which means it relies 100% on ticket sales, donations, annual pass members, and community partners for funding. When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the zoo temporarily in 2020, the nonprofit lost a substantial amount of revenue and had to establish an emergency fund to help keep operations running smoothly.

Tickets for Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio are available on the zoo’s website and start at $85. VIP tickets are available for $150 and include exclusive access to a private party inside the hippo viewing of Africa Live! and one-hour early entry.