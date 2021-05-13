Live Oak police arrest Dallas fugitive wanted for murder

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department said on Wednesday that officers successfully arrested a Dallas man wanted for murder.
Police say Salvador Rubio, 33, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7300 block of Leading Oak.
According to a statement by the department, at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the department was tipped off about where Rubio was and later confirmed that his family was helping to hide him in the area.
Rubio was seen at a home in the 12600 block of Sandpiper Drive, according to police.
Police say Rubio was arrested without incident in a joint force effort from surrounding area agencies.
Also on KSAT:
Floresville police corporal faces family violence charges; Texas Rangers join investigation
Bexar County sheriff making changes at training academy following deputy’s arrest
Police standoff on South Side ends peacefully; man taken into custody