Live Oak police arrest Dallas fugitive wanted for murder

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department said on Wednesday that officers successfully arrested a Dallas man wanted for murder.

Police say Salvador Rubio, 33, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7300 block of Leading Oak.

According to a statement by the department, at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the department was tipped off about where Rubio was and later confirmed that his family was helping to hide him in the area.

Rubio was seen at a home in the 12600 block of Sandpiper Drive, according to police.

Police say Rubio was arrested without incident in a joint force effort from surrounding area agencies.

Also on KSAT:

Floresville police corporal faces family violence charges; Texas Rangers join investigation

Bexar County sheriff making changes at training academy following deputy’s arrest

Ad

Police standoff on South Side ends peacefully; man taken into custody