Mostly Cloudy icon
65º

Local News

Live Oak police arrest Dallas fugitive wanted for murder

Salvador Rubio, 33, was found at a home in the 7300 block of Leading Oak, police say

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Crime
,
Live Oak
,
Dallas
Image courtesy of the Live Oak Police Department.
Image courtesy of the Live Oak Police Department. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department said on Wednesday that officers successfully arrested a Dallas man wanted for murder.

Police say Salvador Rubio, 33, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7300 block of Leading Oak.

According to a statement by the department, at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the department was tipped off about where Rubio was and later confirmed that his family was helping to hide him in the area.

Rubio was seen at a home in the 12600 block of Sandpiper Drive, according to police.

Police say Rubio was arrested without incident in a joint force effort from surrounding area agencies.

Also on KSAT:

Floresville police corporal faces family violence charges; Texas Rangers join investigation

Bexar County sheriff making changes at training academy following deputy’s arrest

Police standoff on South Side ends peacefully; man taken into custody

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: