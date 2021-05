SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed a new face to the Pacific Point Preserve Habitat on Monday night.

The harbor seal pup is estimated to be approximately 24 inches long and weighs 20 pounds.

The pup is a third-generation seal to be born in human care, his mother Nessie and grandmother McKenzie also live at Pacific Point Preserve.

According to SeaWorld, the seals are native to the coastal areas of the Northern Atlantic Ocean and along the Pacific coast.

