Kate Hudson-founded clothing brand to open first San Antonio store

Fabletics, the fashionable activewear brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, is planning its first store in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Fabletics, the fashionable activewear brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, is planning its first store in San Antonio.

The clothing company is looking to open at the Shops at La Cantera, a spokesperson confirmed in an email. The store is slated for an October opening, although the date is tentative.

The location will be equipped both Omnisuite and Omnishop — which seamlessly link online and retail activity for members and associates. Customers will be able to use the OmniShop technology to request a different size, color and check stock, while Omnisuite will allow Fabletics associates to help customers shop the website and arrange for free shipping of products directly to doorsteps.

Read more about the upcoming store’s features at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Ad

Also on KSAT: