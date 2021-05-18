KSAT viewers share images of damage after fierce winds overnight in southern parts of Bexar County

This image of strong winds overnight from May 17-18, 2021, was shared on KSAT's PINS page.

SAN ANTONIO – Some residents in Bexar and Atascosa counties woke up on Tuesday to damage at their homes due to powerful overnight winds.

KSAT viewers shared photos of what they saw in their yards, including toppled trees and carports, on our KSAT Connect page. If you would like to submit photos, go to KSAT.com/pins.

While a complex of storms missed most of the area to the south on Monday night into Tuesday morning, the storm helped produce fierce winds that affected the southern portion of Bexar County.

KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey tweeted at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday that wind gusts had reached up to 50 miles per hour at the Stinson Municipal Airport, which is located on the South Side.

In Southeast Bexar County, winds caused heavy damage at a Days Inn and Suites and toppled an RV.

A security guard at the Braunig Lake RV Resort told KSAT12 that two people inside the RV suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

For Tuesday, locals should expect a partly-to-mostly cloudy day, with temperatures in the 80s. Heavy rain is expected for Wednesday. Click here for the latest on the weather.

See some images of damage across southern Bexar County below:

