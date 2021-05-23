Woman arrested after ‘strangling, dragging’ girlfriend from car, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a 30-year-old woman after she strangled and dragged her girlfriend from a vehicle during an argument last week, according to an affidavit.

On May 17, officers were dispatched to a hospital for a possible report of an assault.

According to the affidavit, officers said that they found the victim, a 28-year-old woman, with road burns to her legs and arms as if she has been dragged on a roadway.

The victim told officers she had injuries to her left arm, left rib area, hips, left knee and buttocks area, the affidavit said.

According to the victim, an argument happened at 4 a.m. when she tried to get Morales to leave her apartment.

“The argument escalated and the defendant proceeded to punch and strangle the victim with her hands to the point that she was unable to breathe,” the affidavit said.

The women were living together before the assault.

After the incident, the victim tried to get items from Morales’ vehicle that the victim claimed Morales had been stealing from the apartment, the affidavit said.

As she reached Morales’ vehicle for the items, the affidavit states that Morales accelerated the vehicle and the victim was dragged for “approximately 8 feet.”

Morales was arrested Sunday and was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

