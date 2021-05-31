Heading to Enchanted Rock? You’ll need to bring your own water, park says

Park rangers at the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area are asking all visitors to plan ahead as there will not be water available on the grounds through June.

From June 4 through July 1, hikers and campers will need to bring their own water “for any use,” park officials said in a Facebook post.

“We are making necessary repairs to our water storage tank which was damaged during Winter Storm Uri,” the post stated. “To do this we need to draw down water in the park -- unfortunately, this means no water for use.”

Porta-potties and compositing toilets will still be available for use.

Enchanted Rock, located at 16710 Ranch Road 965 in Fredericksburg, has nearly 11 miles of hiking trails and a massive, pink granite dome that visitors can explore. For more information, click here.