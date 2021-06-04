Samples are coming back to all H-E-B stores this weekend

If you’re planning to scour the aisles of an H-E-B store this weekend, we’ve got good news: the free food samples are returning!

H-E-B officials confirmed Friday that beginning this weekend, all stores will again have free sample stations for customers.

The sample stations were removed from H-E-B stores during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to other grocers like Costco and Walmart.

However, with COVID-19 case numbers decreasing and an increase in the number of people who are vaccinated, H-E-B has been reintroducing the sampling stations little by little. As of this weekend, all stores will have samples again.

If you’re looking to try some new H-E-B products, or just want to enjoy some of the grocer’s best offerings, these samples will soon be up for grabs!

