Somerset community raises funds for proper memorial service for mother tragically killed

Somerset – The community of Somerset came together Sunday afternoon for a plate sale in honor of a mother who was tragically murdered.

Marisol Klingelhofer was reported missing in May.

Several witnesses help lead investigators to the arrest of Andres Tarnava, who confessed to her death, according to court documents.

On Sunday, at the American Legion Post 443, volunteers cooked and prepared several plates during the plate sale to help the family afford a proper memorial for Klingelhofer.

Luis Farias is one resident who stopped by to pay his respects and to make a donation to the family.

“I saw this was happening on the news that they needed funds. I decided to come out to help them out. It is so hard to see somebody like that,” he said as he became emotional. “They don’t have any money to bury their family... that is why I am here.”

Laura Kinson is another San Antonio resident who attended the plate sale.

“It makes me very sad but very happy at the same time that people can come together and be thoughtful and raise money to help the family,” she said.

One volunteer said she can only pray for healing for the family, including Klingelhofer’s daughter Priscilla Gonzalez.

“I know her and her siblings are very strong kids and they are going to overcome all of this,” she said. “With God’s help, they will. I just pray that she finds peace.”