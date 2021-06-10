San Antonio police need your help solving a murder that happened at Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects involved in a murder near Brackenridge Park.

According to police, on April 25 at 6:10 p.m., Juan Apolinar Jr. was found with blunt force injuries while seated at a picnic table in Brackenridge Park, near the Lambert Beach Softball Field, located on 3700 N. St. Mary’s Street.

Police say when Apolinar was found by officers, several public gatherings were taking place in the area, but no witnesses or attackers were found.

Apolinar was believed to be homeless and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was 65.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

Ad

Also on KSAT: