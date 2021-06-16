Teen sentenced to prison after agreeing to plea deal in crime spree case

Alyssa Espino, seen in this mugshot from April 2020, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on June 16, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – One of four teen suspects arrested following a shooting, carjacking and chase, has reached a plea deal that will send her to prison for five years.

Alyssa Espino was charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest in April of 2020. She was 17 at the time.

On Wednesday, Espino pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in the 226th District Court.

During the sentencing, the victim in the case gave an impact statement saying he’s had more than 20 surgeries in the last year as a result of the crime and has racked up more than $685,000 in medical bills.

Police said Espino lured the victim to the 200 block of Rockwood Court on the city’s South Side after posting on social media after 3 a.m. that she needed a ride.

When the man arrived at the location on Rockwood, Espino was waiting with three juveniles-- two males and one female.

One of the male suspects pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him of his 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

All four suspects got into the truck and as they were leaving, a suspect in the backseat shot the victim multiple times, the affidavit states.

Police found the suspects inside the stolen truck later that day and tried to pull them over on a traffic stop but the suspects evaded the officers. They eventually bailed from the vehicle and were arrested.

Espino was charged as an adult. The other three suspects were charged as juveniles.

