San Antonio police investigate a stabbing on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the 800 block of Ceralvo St.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with two men late Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Ceralvo St., not far from South Zarzamora Street on the West Side.

The man sustained injuries to his torso and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the two men involved fled the scene.

SAPD, SAFD and EMS all responded to the call.

Read also: