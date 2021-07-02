You can win free queso for a year at Torchy’s Tacos grand opening next week

SAN ANTONIO – If you want free queso for a year from one of the most popular Tex-Mex joints in San Antonio, you’ll want to hear this.

Torchy’s Tacos is readying to open its fifth location in San Antonio next week.

And, if you’re one of the first 100 “taco junkies” there on opening day, you’ll win a free limited edition t-shirt and free queso for a year.

The Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant announced on social media that it will open its new location at 11654 Bandera Road, Suite 111, at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7.

To redeem the offer for the free queso, the restaurant said you’ll need to wear the t-shirt you receive on opening day to your next Torchy’s trip.

You’ll then receive a free half order of queso and chips with any taco purchase, the restaurant said.

Each person is limited to one shirt, and the offer is only valid at Torchy’s Bandera location.

The offer can only be redeemed in person and not online or through delivery orders.

You can learn more about the promotion here.

