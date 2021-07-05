$130M-plus development envisioned as ‘Pearl on the East Side’ finally kicks off

Atlantic Pacific Communities is developing Villas at Echo East along Spriggsdale Boulevard between East Commerce Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

192-unit apartment complex marks just the first phase of $130 million-plus mixed-use development intended to spur commercial and residential activity on the East Side.

Miami-based developer Atlantic Pacific Communities is building Villas at Echo East, a $43 million apartment project on 7 acres along Spriggsdale Boulevard between East Commerce Street and Martin Luther King Drive. The George Gervin Youth Center, with affiliate East Side Pinnacle Group, plans for the apartments to be the first phase of a larger 20-acre mixed-use development with 500 residential units total.

The residential property — a partnership with the San Antonio Housing Trust — will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from $834 to $1,156 per month in rent, scheduled for completion by 2022. Turner Construction is building the apartments, and Houston-based InvestWell Architects is the design firm.

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, state representative and co-founder of the George Gervin Youth Center, is leading development efforts. She said that she realized that the organization owned about 20 acres, almost as much land as Pearl developer Silver Ventures did, and that it could create its own “Pearl on the East Side” and be a similar catalyst.

Atlantic Pacific Communities broke ground on the Villas at Echo East project on June 28, 2021. (NoelHdz Photo/Atlantic Pacific Communities)

