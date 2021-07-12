73-year-old man dies after he’s swarmed by bees, stung hundreds of times in South Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – A 73-year-old man is dead after sheriff’s deputies said he was stung hundreds of times by a swarm of bees in South Bexar County.

The incident happened around 10:36 a.m. on Monday in the 17000 block of State Highway 16 South.

Deputies said the man was found unresponsive when they responded to the scene.

A woman tried to resuscitate him after he was stung, but officials said she too got caught in the swarm of bees and was stung. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

First responders wore protective suits to protect themselves against the bees and were eventually able to step in and continue performing lifesaving measures on the man.

Deputies said the man was taken to Southwest General Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

