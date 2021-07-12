Service member who died at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A service member who died while stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston has been identified.

According to a news release, Army Capt. Alexis E. Graff, 34, was found unresponsive on July 8 in her off-installation residence.

She was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to JBSA officials, Graff was a nurse assigned to the 10th Field Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, with duty at BAMC.

“We were all greatly saddened to learn of Alexis’ death,” said Lt. Col. Chad Vermillion, the 10th Field Hospital commander, in a statement. “She was an outstanding officer and talented nurse who deeply cared for her patients and all those around her. She made a lasting difference to this organization and its people. She will be missed dearly.”

Graff was awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement medals during her time of service. She also recently received the Armed Forces Service Medal for COVID Response Operations.

JBSA officials said she will be awarded the Meritorious Service Medal posthumously as well.

The incident is still under investigation.

