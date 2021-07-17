Authorities identify bicyclist fatally struck by SUV on Northwest Side

Man on motorized bike hospitalized after being hit by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 59-year-old man on a motorized bicycle who was fatally struck by an SUV early Friday morning on the Northwest Side has been identified.

Michael Matice died from his injuries at an area hospital after the crash, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m., near the intersection of Weybridge Street and Brandyridge Street, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

Police said Matice was traveling southbound on Weybridge when he was struck by a white Kia Sorento, as it was trying to turn onto Brandyridge.

Matice was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Kia Sorento did stop to help Matice and was found not to be intoxicated, according to officials.

Police said the driver is not facing any criminal charges.

More on KSAT:

Man traveling on motorized bike hit, killed by SUV, officials say

Ad

Boy, 9, in serious condition after vehicle crashes into family’s home, police say