National Ice Cream Day: Here’s where you can can grab the best scoop in San Antonio

San Antonio – From vanilla to chocolate and everything in-between, ice cream is a treat beloved by many.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, we’ve got a list of some spots in San Antonio where you can grab the perfect scoop.

You can check out some of the local spots down below:

Lick Honest Ice Creams - Lick has three locations in San Antonio serving up unique flavors such as Texas sheet cake, roasted beets and fresh mint and Texas Hill Country honey and vanilla bean. They even have vegan flavors for everyone to enjoy. You can find the full list of flavors and locations on their website.

Kilwins - If you're looking to grab an ice cream and maybe another sweet to go, Kilwins is the spot. In addition to the classic ice cream flavors, the shop also serves up flavors like cake batter, blueberry waffle cone and "Superman", a rainbow fruit-flavored ice cream. You can grab some of their homemade chocolates or fudge while you're there too. You can find more about Kilwins on their website

210 Ice Cream - Ice cream lovers who enjoy their ice cream with a little bit of a twist should look no farther than 210 Ice Cream. You can get their ice cream in a shake, in a banana split and even on top of a funnel cake. You can also check out some of their other desserts like fresas con crema and mangonadas. For more on 210 Ice Cream, you can check out their Facebook page

Boozy's Creamery+ Craft- If you want to take you're ice cream to the next level but don't know how, check out Boozy's Creamery and Craft. Boozy's offers small-batch, alcohol-infused ice cream and an assortment of "boozy" ice cream treats. They also have kid-friendly flavors as well. You can check out Boozy's here

Don’t see your favorite on the list? You can find more of San Antonio’s “Best Ice Cream Spots” on the Yelp page.

