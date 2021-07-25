SeaWorld San Antonio welcomes baby Beluga whale

SAN ANTONIO – If you visit SeaWorld San Antonio anytime soon, you may notice a new, pudgy little face in the Beluga whale pod.

That’s because the park’s Beluga whale Luna gave birth to a calf early Sunday morning, officials announced on social media.

“We are beyond excited to welcome this new beluga whale to the SeaWorld family,” SeaWorld officials said in a statement. “We are monitoring the mother and calf and allowing them to go through the bonding process.”

The calf came just one day after Luna’s birthday on Saturday, park officials said. It’s still unknown what gender the newborn is, and how much it weighs.

However, a SeaWorld San Antonio spokesperson said baby Belugas are typically six feet long and weigh about 140 pounds.

The baby Beluga joins 10 other Beluga whales at SeaWorld, and five Pacific whites-sided dolphins at Beluga Bay, officials said. You can read more about the park’s Beluga whales here.

Welcome to the world, little one!

