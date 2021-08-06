In emotional video, popular San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez urges for vaccinations following COVID hospitalization

SAN ANTONIO – Well known San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized two weeks ago on July 21 after opening for Gabriel Iglesias’s comedy tour.

After weeks of recovery and battling the virus, Rodriguez was released from the ICU at Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan on Wednesday. In a 1-minute video shared Tuesday on Methodist Healthcare’s Instagram account, Rodriguez shares why he did not get vaccinated and his regrets following his experience with the virus.

“I’ll give you the reason why I didn’t get vaccinated. It’s because I have health issues and I’ll be honest, I was scared of what might be the outcome and wasn’t too sure and didn’t have a lot of facts,” Rodriguez said. “This COVID is no joke. For me, I know what I need to do, and that’s get vaccinated as soon as I can.”

Rodriguez and his wife, Lynette Rodriguez, both tested positive for COVID-19. Rodriguez is continuing his recovery from the virus.

