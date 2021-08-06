Mostly Cloudy icon
93º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

In emotional video, popular San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez urges for vaccinations following COVID hospitalization

The San Antonio comedian plans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Raven Jordan, KSAT digital/social intern

Tags: Cleto Rodriguez, comedian
Cleto Rodriguez released a video from the hospital urging San Antonians to get vaccinated.
Cleto Rodriguez released a video from the hospital urging San Antonians to get vaccinated. (Methodist Hospital Metropolitan)

SAN ANTONIO – Well known San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized two weeks ago on July 21 after opening for Gabriel Iglesias’s comedy tour.

After weeks of recovery and battling the virus, Rodriguez was released from the ICU at Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan on Wednesday. In a 1-minute video shared Tuesday on Methodist Healthcare’s Instagram account, Rodriguez shares why he did not get vaccinated and his regrets following his experience with the virus.

“I’ll give you the reason why I didn’t get vaccinated. It’s because I have health issues and I’ll be honest, I was scared of what might be the outcome and wasn’t too sure and didn’t have a lot of facts,” Rodriguez said. “This COVID is no joke. For me, I know what I need to do, and that’s get vaccinated as soon as I can.”

Rodriguez and his wife, Lynette Rodriguez, both tested positive for COVID-19. Rodriguez is continuing his recovery from the virus.

RELATED

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Raven Jordan is a digital and social intern at KSAT 12. She majored in digital and print journalism at UNT's Mayborn School of Journalism.

email