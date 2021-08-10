Monte Vista home undergoing renovations goes up in flames

SAN ANTONIO – A home in the Monte Vista historic neighborhood that was undergoing renovations is now in need of some major repairs.

A fire early Tuesday morning caused more than $100,000 in damages to it, according to San Antonio firefighters.

Fire crews said they noticed flames shooting through the windows and doors when they arrived in the 300 block of W. Hollywood Avenue a little before 12:30 a.m.

Five people live in the home and everyone made it out safely, firefighters say.

An incident commander with the fire department told KSAT12 that the owners were having renovation work done on the home, which they estimated is worth about $750,000.

However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.