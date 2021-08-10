Cloudy icon
Monte Vista home undergoing renovations goes up in flames

SAFD: Family of 5 displaced by fire

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

West Hollywood Avenue fire image.
West Hollywood Avenue fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A home in the Monte Vista historic neighborhood that was undergoing renovations is now in need of some major repairs.

A fire early Tuesday morning caused more than $100,000 in damages to it, according to San Antonio firefighters.

Fire crews said they noticed flames shooting through the windows and doors when they arrived in the 300 block of W. Hollywood Avenue a little before 12:30 a.m.

Five people live in the home and everyone made it out safely, firefighters say.

An incident commander with the fire department told KSAT12 that the owners were having renovation work done on the home, which they estimated is worth about $750,000.

However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

