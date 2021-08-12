NEISD to launch virtual learning program for immunocompromised children under age 12

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District plans to launch a digital learning program for students in kindergarten through sixth grade who are identified as immunocompromised.

According to NEISD Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett, the Virtual Learning Bridge Program is being offered after the district heard from parents who are concerned about their immunocompromised children under the age of 12 who don’t have access to a COVID-19 vaccine. The program is also being offered to students who live with family members who are immunocompromised.

The program will officially start on Aug. 30 but students and parents can prepare for the launch of the new digital space on Aug. 18, Jarrett said.

Qualifying students will be considered for the program based on specific criteria and medical documentation. For more information and to apply, click here.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 20. The applications will be reviewed by NEISD Health Services, the Division of Instruction and Campus Administration and a medical advisory committee prior to a decision for approval or denial being made. Parents will be notified by e-mail.

NEISD is currently mandating that masks be worn at all schools while indoors after the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District this week issued a directive mandating masks at all schools in the county.

