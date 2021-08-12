Woman came out shooting after crashing into parked car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who crashed into a parked car in a West Side neighborhood climbed out of her car and began shooting at people who came out of their homes to help her, according to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department.

The report was written following the incident which happened late Wednesday night in the 400 block of Hazel Street.

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 wounded in bizarre gun battle apparently linked to car crash

Officers initially were answering a call about the car crash, which happened shortly before 10 p.m.

As they were headed to the scene, they found out the situation had escalated to a shooting, the report said.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that hit the parked car, causing a commotion which ended with deadly violence.

Ad

“You have residents concerned, neighbors coming out and checking on the suspect in that suspect vehicle,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer with SAPD. “At some point they are fired upon for some unknown, unprovoked reason.”

The police report says that driver immediately got out of her car and began shooting at those people, hitting three of them.

A 48-year-old man, the owner of the parked car, died of his wounds.

An 18-year-old man and 51-year-old woman also were critically wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment.

“During the shooting, a neighbor from a nearby residence, intervenes, comes to the aids of the victims, opens fire on our suspect, striking her multiple times,” Schuler said.

The driver, who police are calling the suspect in this case, also died of her wounds.

As of late Thursday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner had not released the names of any of those who were killed.

Ad

Schuler said it does not appear that the neighbor who shot the suspect will face any charges.

However, he said the incident is still under investigation.