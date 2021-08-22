Texas Congressman Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID-19 after close contact with ill family member

RICHMOND, Texas – Texas Congressman Troy Nehls confirmed Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after having close contact with a family member who has also come down with the virus.

Rep. Nehls, of Richmond, took to social media, saying he is experiencing “moderate” symptoms but is fully vaccinated. The congressman added that he will be in isolation for at least the next 10 days.

“I’m experiencing moderate symptoms, but I am fully vaccinated and hope it passes soon,” Nehls said in a statement. “I have been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days.”

I shared with you on Wednesday a close family member had become ill with COVID. Well, I have now tested positive and am... Posted by Congressman Troy Nehls on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Rep. Nehls is the former Fort Bend County sheriff after having served for eight years, according to an article from the Texas Tribune.

His diagnosis comes shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he also tested positive for the virus last week. He too is fully vaccinated but said he was asymptomatic.

On Saturday, the governor announced just four days after his diagnosis that he tested negative for COVID-19. However, he said he will continue isolating at the Governor’s Mansion as recommended by doctors.

Congressman Nehls credited his vaccination for his mild symptoms and strongly recommended that others should get vaccinated as well to avoid serious illness or hospitalization.

“All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated. It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID,” Nehls said in a statement. “You may still get ill, but you’re much less likely to be severely ill or hospitalized if vaccinated.”

