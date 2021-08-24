Former deputy arrested after inappropriate use of force on inmate, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

BSCO says 42-year-old Jaime Soto is charged with Official Oppression

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Monday after an investigation found that the deputy had used unnecessary force on an inmate last December, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

A supervisor was reviewing camera footage in December 2020 and saw that 42-year-old Jaime Soto had used inappropriate use of force on an inmate, BCSO said.

Soto, who was assigned to booking, was seen assaulting an inmate and knocking the inmate to the ground without reasoning, according to BCSO.

The supervisor initiated an investigation, and Soto was placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation by BSCO Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit determined that Soto had used unnecessary force.

In June, Internal Affairs said it had completed the investigation and issued a notice of proposed dismissal. Soto resigned a few days later.

The Public Integrity Unity filed a case against Soto with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and charged him with Official Oppression, a Class A misdemeanor.

Soto had been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued the following statement:

“A badge does not grant extra rights. The integrity of our profession hinges on the willingness of good cops to weed out bad cops. I commend the work of an astute supervisor, along with Internal Affairs, Public Integrity, Organized Crime deputies, and the Bexar County D.A.’s Office in making this arrest.”

