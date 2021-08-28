Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting at family in pickup truck, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars on multiple charges after San Antonio police said he shot at a family who was returning home in their pickup truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jose Rodriguez Moreno, 36, was dressed in black and walked toward the truck after it turned a corner in the 500 block of Monticello Court, around 1 a.m. Friday.

As the truck went past Moreno, he pulled a handgun from his waistband. Police said just seconds later, the father saw a muzzle flash and heard bullets hit the truck.

That’s when he sped off in his truck to an H-E-B parking lot not far from the scene, to get his 27-year-old wife and 1-year-old child to safety, according to authorities.

The father was hit twice in the shoulder by the gunfire, but none of the other passengers were injured. His injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

A Bexar County deputy who happened to be in the area noticed Moreno running down the street soon after the incident and cornered him in a backyard.

Upon further investigation, Moreno told officials that he had been walking home when he saw the pickup truck driving down the street.

He claimed he was looking down at his cellphone and was playing music when he believed the pickup truck had shot at him, according to an arrest affidavit. However, evidence collected at the scene didn’t support his claim.

Moreno also admitted that he had run from deputies because he had a firearm, though he discarded it while evading arrest.

He was booked for unlawful carry of a handgun, evading arrest, and firing within a municipality.

