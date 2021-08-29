Water rescue effort turns to recovery for two swimmers on Lake Travis, EMS says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

A search for two swimmers at Lake Travis has now turned into a recovery mission, according to Austin-Travis County EMS officials.

ATCEMS was called to the water rescue in the 1400 block of Hurst Creek Road around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, for a report of two swimmers missing on the lake.

FINAL Water Rescue at 1403-1601 HURST CREEK RD: After extensive searching of the area where the swimmers were last seen with nothing found, this incident is being transitioned into recovery mode. No further updates planned unless conditions change. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 28, 2021

Almost two hours later, authorities said they searched the area where the swimmers were last seen but were unable to locate them.

The search has since transitioned to recovery mode, as crews work to locate the swimmers’ bodies.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

