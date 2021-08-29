Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Local News

Water rescue effort turns to recovery for two swimmers on Lake Travis, EMS says

Crews are still searching Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake Travis, Austin
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

A search for two swimmers at Lake Travis has now turned into a recovery mission, according to Austin-Travis County EMS officials.

ATCEMS was called to the water rescue in the 1400 block of Hurst Creek Road around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, for a report of two swimmers missing on the lake.

Almost two hours later, authorities said they searched the area where the swimmers were last seen but were unable to locate them.

The search has since transitioned to recovery mode, as crews work to locate the swimmers’ bodies.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email