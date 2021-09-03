Baptist Health System holds moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

Baptist Health System healthcare workers and staff participated in a five-minute “Pandemic Moment of Silence” event across the system’s five hospitals in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels. Courtesy: Baptist Health System

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System took time Friday to honor Texans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

BHS health care workers and staff participated in a five-minute “Pandemic Moment of Silence” event at noon across the system’s five hospitals in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels.

The somber event was held on March 3, 2020, the 18-month anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient to arrive in Texas. BHS treated one of the first COVID-positive patients arriving from the cruise ship that brought them from China to Texas for care.

According to a news release, the event also aimed to show appreciation for people who are trying to help end the pandemic through vaccination and to express gratitude for BHS team members who are working tirelessly to serve patients.

Baptist Healthcare System healthcare workers and staff participated in a five-minute “Pandemic Moment of Silence” event across the system’s five hospitals in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels. (KSAT)

Related Stories: