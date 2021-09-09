JBSA to observe 20th anniversary of 9/11

JBSA-Lackland to allow guests at basic training graduations starting July 22, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Joint Base San Antonio will host simultaneous events at its installations at 7:46 a.m. on Friday.

According to a news release, the events at JBSA-Lackland, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and JBSA-Randolph will include a flag formation, a moment of silence, an invocation and a speaker.

The 502nd Air Base Wing and JBSA Commander, Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller will lead the remembrance ceremony at JBSA-Lackland.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is not be invited to attend the events.

The JBSA-Lackland ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook and can be viewed here.

For other events honoring the victims of 9/11, click here.

Related Stories: