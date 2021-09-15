Clear icon
83º

Local News

Man hospitalized after stabbing, shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Police say they found another man down the road covered in blood; no suspect has been determined

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, shooting, police, SAPD, stabbing, Southeast Side
Man hospitalized after shooting, stabbing at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says
Man hospitalized after shooting, stabbing at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says (KSAT)

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a family disturbance broke out at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side on Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Police say they received several calls for a shooting and a stabbing at an apartment complex located in the 4900 block of Pecan Grove Drive.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS in life-threatening condition, officers said.

Police said they found a 19-year-old covered in blood down the road from the complex and picked him up. The teen had some lacerations from a knife.

Both men are not related, but other people inside the apartment are related, police said.

Officers are still investigating and have not determined a suspect at this time.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read Also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email