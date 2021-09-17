Local police officer arrested in prostitution sting, San Antonio police say

A local law enforcement officer was arrested Thursday evening after he agreed to pay for a sex act, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said Pete Perez, 57, was charged with felony prostitution-payor, a state felony, after SAPD’s vice unit conducted surveillance on the West Side.

Perez was arrested after 5 p.m. on Thursday during a prostitution sting by SAPD’s vice unit and was taken into custody without incident, police said. More than 12 hours after his arrest, a booking photo was not made available by the Bexar County Jail.

Records show his bond was set at $800 — an amount that’s lower than the bonds set for seven other men recently arrested on the same charge.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

