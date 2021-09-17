Man accused of kicking employee in throat during robbery at Family Dollar on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of robbing a Family Dollar on the North Side and kicking an employee in the throat has been arrested, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Guadalupe Sampayo, 37, was charged with robbery following the incident on Aug. 16, records show.

San Antonio police said the suspect walked into the store in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road, and grabbed items from the shelf.

When he left the store without paying for the items, an employee approached him and tried to stop him.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that some of the merchandise fell to the ground, and as the employee reached down to pick up the items, Sampayo kicked him in the throat.

Sampayo was arrested on Thursday after police received an anonymous tip.

Jail records show Sampayo was also charged with impersonating a public servant.

Read also: