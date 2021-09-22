Have you seen this man? Police say he’s a person of interest in a Southwest Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying a man they say is a person of interest in an aggravated robbery on the Southwest Side that happened in August.
Police say the robbery happened in the 3300 block of Fairmeadows Street around 12:00 a.m. Aug. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Robbery Unit at 210-207-7300 and refer to case number SAPD21-170338.
