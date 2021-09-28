San Antonio man recently re-elected as LULAC’s only openly gay state director

SAN ANTONIO – Rodolfo Rosales Jr. said he remembers as a child some of his family members saying, “I don’t mind if little if little Rudy is gay, but it’s just all those other gays.”

Yet having been recently re-elected as the first openly gay state director of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Rosales said, “It’s a very emotional feeling of gratitude, of acceptance.”

“Moving LULAC forward in this historic manner to me means a great deal,” said Rosales, who also works as a representative of the National Association of Public Employees in San Antonio.

Rosales said Texas LULAC has the most members in the nation’s largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights organization once led by his mother, Rosa Rosales, a longtime San Antonio activist.

“So I’m following her legacy and I do so with great pride, orgullo,” Rosales said. “It’s just an honor and a privilege.”

Rosales said he credits his mother for his commitment to equality.

Much like his mother pushed for change, Rosales said he plans to do the same with LULAC.

With his re-election and that of others to come, Rosales said, “I think that we’re going to push the organization into the future, whether it likes it or not.”

“LULAC is open and ready for business,” Rosales said. “We need new blood. We want you. We welcome you.”

