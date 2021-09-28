KSAT announces new addition to Nightbeat anchor team

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is getting a new addition to its Nightbeat anchor team.

Stephania Jimenez will join Steve Spriester, Adam Caskey, and Greg Simmons on-air beginning in mid-October.

“Stephania and I met at a National Association of Hispanic Journalists conference years ago,” said KSAT News Director Bernice Kearney. “And I’ve followed her career from Corpus Christi to Philadelphia, PA. We’re thrilled to have her return to South Texas to helm our flagship newscast — The Nightbeat.”

Stephania has most recently served as a morning show anchor for WCAU-TV, the NBC television affiliate in Philadelphia.

Prior to her stint in Philly, Stephania worked for KRIS-TV in Corpus and for WVIT in West Hartford, Connecticut. She also worked at KTSM in El Paso and is a graduate of Syracuse University in New York.

She’s fully bilingual and is excited to make her return to South Texas.

“I’m really excited to make San Antonio my home,” said Jimenez. “I couldn’t be prouder to join the strong team on KSAT12′s Nightbeat and I look forward to meeting our viewers very soon! I want to be very involved in the community as I really love volunteering for causes that involve children. I’ve covered stories ranging from the Sandy Hook shooting and Hurricane Harvey to the recent devastating floods brought on by Ida. I enjoy covering breaking news stories and making new friends. I have a passion for cooking, home decorating, exercising, and reading.”

Stephania has been married for more than 10 years and her husband is just as excited to relocate to San Antonio, along with Stephania’s mother.

KSAT12′s Nightbeat airs Monday-Friday from 10 p.m. - 10:35 p.m., and Saturday/Sunday from 10-11 p.m. with Tim Gerber, Courtney Friedman, and Kaiti Blake.

All KSAT12 newscasts can be found streaming live on KSAT.com, on the KSAT-TV streaming app found on smart TVs and other devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire.

