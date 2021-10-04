Fugitive wanted in Kendall County could be in San Antonio, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Kendall County authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an aggravated robbery suspect who is believed to be in San Antonio.

Keno Montrell Allen, 23, is wanted in connection with a robbery that was reported on Oct. 28, 2020, in the 100 block of FM 3351.

Officials said Allen is a documented gang member who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Allen’s last known address is 4706 Creekmore Drive in San Antonio. He has a tattoo of a money symbol and a money bag on his leg.

Anyone with information on Allen’s location can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-800-348-5323. Information that leads to his arrest could net the tipster up to $5,000, officials said.

