Man in critical condition, suspects at large after stabbing west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for two people accused of stabbing a man outside of a home just west of downtown Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 8:20 p.m., in the 300 block of N. Pinto Street.

The man told police he was stabbed by two people in front of a house and tried to run away. However, he later collapsed at the intersection of Jesus Valley and W. Travis.

Authorities said the man was only able to provide a vague description of the two suspects.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area but were unable to locate them. Several witnesses said they saw an argument happen between the group when the stabbing happened.

They told police both of the suspects fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and the investigation continues.

