Mother, four kids rescued after vehicle gets stuck on flooded roadway, officials say

Two children, two teens and one adult were rescued after their vehicle became almost completely submerged in high waters on the far South Side, according to fire officials.

SAN ANTONIO – Two children, two teens and their mother were rescued after their vehicle became almost completely submerged in high waters on the far South Side, according to fire officials.

The incident happened Thursday night off of FM 1937 and S Flores Road.

When deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials arrived, they saw the two teens and the two children on the roof of the vehicle.

“This could’ve very easily been not such a happy ending like what we saw earlier today,” Sheriff Salazar said, referring to a similar incident in east Bexar County.

Fire officials said the mother of the children, the driver, reportedly passed a barricade to try to get across the roadway, but the water was too high, and it got stuck in the water. The barricade was put in the area around 3 p.m. by the sheriff’s office.

Ad

Two children under the age of five, and the other three occupants climbed to safety across the ladder of one of San Antonio Fire Department’s trucks. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the group was stuck for less than an hour, and the water is still rising. Since crews arrived, fire officials say the water raised another six to eight inches.

Sheriff Salazar said no citations were issued to the mother this time around, saying she’s “been through a lot today,” but he said it is still technically an arrestable offense to bypass a barrier.

Residents in the area are urged to avoid standing water and to “turn around, don’t drown,” according to Sheriff Salazar.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Body of 5-year-old girl found; recovery efforts continue for woman in submerged vehicle in east Bexar County, sheriff says